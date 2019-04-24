Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zella M. (Hurst) Alpers. View Sign Service Information Phillips Funeral Homes 212 E 6th Street Vinton , IA 52349 (319)-472-2388 Send Flowers Obituary

VINTON: Zella M. (Hurst) Alpers, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton.



Funeral services were held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Visitation was held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Tuesday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E 6th Street) in Vinton. Interment was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.



Zella was born on May 31, 1928 in Vinton, the daughter of Archie and Helen (Williams) Hurst. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton. On July 31, 1947, Zella married Dale Alpers in Vinton.



The couple lived in Vinton until moving to Williamsburg in 1964. Zella worked at the Landmark in Williamsburg as a cook for almost 30 years. Following their retirement in 1983, they returned to Vinton. In retirement, Zella and Dale traveled all over the continental United States in their RV, working for the Laborers of Christ, remodeling or building churches. In her leisure, Zella loved to crochet, and pass her creations on to friends and family.



She is survived by her sons, Duane D. (Danielle) Alpers of Windsor Heights, Drew D. (Sheryl) Alpers of Billings, MT, and Daryl D. (Colleen) Alpers of Cedar Rapids; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bonnie (Larry) Roster of Vinton, and Karen (Jerry) Tennyson of Rowley.



Zella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale; and her sister Glenith Slager.



