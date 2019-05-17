Aaron Michael Groome, of Mineral, went home to heaven on May 8, 2019. He was born on Nov. 9, 2002 and was 16 years old.

Aaron attended Mineral Christian Preschool and Louisa County Public Schools for most of his education. He was currently working on acquiring his GED.

Aaron is lovingly remembered by his father, Michael G. Groome Jr. and partner, Michelle Covert; his grandparents, Susan and Michael G. Groome Sr.; his aunts, Carrie Johnson (Raynor), Mary Jane Trice Groome, of Mineral, Kelly Snarr of Rockbridge, Va., and Dawn O'Conners; his uncle, Hunter Groome (Melissa), of Mineral; his cousins, Jude and Lottie Groome, Wade and Layla Johnson, and Jason Covert; his mother, Jessica L. Mears; and three stepsiblings in Florida.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandmother, Vickie Vidler Snarr; and many other family members and friends.

Aaron was happiest when outdoors, camping, hunting, archery and making forts, but most especially, fishing. He will always be in our hearts because of his kind heart and mischievous smile.

Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on May 18 at Mineral Baptist Church with services to follow at 3 p.m. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Mineral Christian Preschool, P.O. Box 447, Mineral, VA 23117, or the VA Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), P.O. Box 8260, Richmond, VA 23226.

Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com. Published in Central Virginian on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary