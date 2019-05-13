|
|
Alice Trainham Jenkins, 78, of Chesterfield, formerly of Henrico, passed away peacefully May 12, 2019, at Lucy Corr Health Center.
Ms. Jenkins was born May 9, 1941, in Charlottesville, Va. She was the daughter of the late James and Hyburnia Trainham.
She retired from the state of Virginia with over 35 years of service.
Ms. Jenkins is survived by her sister, Jane Simmons and husband, Landis; nephew, Harold Simmons and wife, Sandi; great-nephew, Matthew Simmons and wife, Olivia; dear friend, Diane Plunkett; her aunt, Nora Bennette; and many loving cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 17 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 2333 Hilliard Road, Richmond, VA 23228. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.
Published in Central Virginian on May 16, 2019