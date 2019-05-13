Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Trainham Jenkins


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Trainham Jenkins Obituary
Alice Trainham Jenkins, 78, of Chesterfield, formerly of Henrico, passed away peacefully May 12, 2019, at Lucy Corr Health Center.
Ms. Jenkins was born May 9, 1941, in Charlottesville, Va. She was the daughter of the late James and Hyburnia Trainham.
She retired from the state of Virginia with over 35 years of service.
Ms. Jenkins is survived by her sister, Jane Simmons and husband, Landis; nephew, Harold Simmons and wife, Sandi; great-nephew, Matthew Simmons and wife, Olivia; dear friend, Diane Plunkett; her aunt, Nora Bennette; and many loving cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 17 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 2333 Hilliard Road, Richmond, VA 23228. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.
Published in Central Virginian on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.