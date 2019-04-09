Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Shawn "Andy" Brooks


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Shawn "Andy" Brooks Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Shawn Brooks, 44, died on April 6, 2019 in Richmond.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1974 to James and Lois Brooks, and was raised in Mineral.
Andy is survived by his beloved wife Andrea, of Richmond; son, Zachary, of Richmond; sisters, Shelia (Ed) and Pam; and brother, Jimmy (Wendy).
Andy was a member of the Mineral and Manakin Volunteer Fire departments.
A memorial service and reception will be held at 2 p.m. on April 13 at Mineral Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family at 1520 Rockwood Road, Richmond, VA 23226.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.