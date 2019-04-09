|
|
Andrew "Andy" Shawn Brooks, 44, died on April 6, 2019 in Richmond.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1974 to James and Lois Brooks, and was raised in Mineral.
Andy is survived by his beloved wife Andrea, of Richmond; son, Zachary, of Richmond; sisters, Shelia (Ed) and Pam; and brother, Jimmy (Wendy).
Andy was a member of the Mineral and Manakin Volunteer Fire departments.
A memorial service and reception will be held at 2 p.m. on April 13 at Mineral Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family at 1520 Rockwood Road, Richmond, VA 23226.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019