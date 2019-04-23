Ann Via, 92, of Louisa, left us and went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019. She was born on Sept. 19, 1926 to Thomas Wilmer and Gladys Michie Ross.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Edward Via Sr.

She leaves behind her sister, Hilda Ross Chiles; brother, Thomas W. Ross Jr.; children, Raymond E. Via Jr. and his wife, Patty, Carolyn V. Carey and her husband, Ross, and Patty V. Williams and her husband, Bob; grandchildren, Pam Billeter, Mathew Carey, Teri Dupont, Michael Via, Niki Williams, Cody Williams and Kara Williams; and great-grandchildren, Brennan Walker and Kynleigh Dupont.

Ann was a switchboard operator until the phone company went to a dial system. She also worked in the administrative office of Louisa Hospital. She retired from Medical Associates in Louisa where she worked as medical director.

Ann was a loving wife and mother. She loved for her family and friends to be with her, and will be missed by all.

Her funeral service was held at Louisa United Methodist Church on April 20, where she was a longtime member. Reverend David Palmer conducted the services. She was buried next to her husband in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Preddy Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary