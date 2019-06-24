|
Barbara Moore Lacy, 84, of Bumpass, passed away June 19, 2019.
Mrs. Lacy was the widow of the late Donald B. Lacy. She taught school for 40 years and was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, George Lacy (Kim Harris), Patricia Jorgensen (Bill), and Elizabeth LeSauvage (George); four grandchildren, Lara Anderson (Bill), William Jorgensen (Lyndsay), Patrick Jorgensen (Kassandra) and Cameron Lacy; and two great-grandchildren, Juli and Will Anderson.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on July 2 at Hopeful Baptist Church, Montpelier. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
