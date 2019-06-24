Home

Barbara Moore Lacy, 84, of Bumpass, passed away June 19, 2019.
Mrs. Lacy was the widow of the late Donald B. Lacy. She taught school for 40 years and was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, George Lacy (Kim Harris), Patricia Jorgensen (Bill), and Elizabeth LeSauvage (George); four grandchildren, Lara Anderson (Bill), William Jorgensen (Lyndsay), Patrick Jorgensen (Kassandra) and Cameron Lacy; and two great-grandchildren, Juli and Will Anderson.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on July 2 at Hopeful Baptist Church, Montpelier. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Online guest book is available at lacyfh.
Published in Central Virginian on June 27, 2019
