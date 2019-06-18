Berton LeRoy Stafford, 81, of Spotsylvania County, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2019. Mr. Stafford was born March 7, 1938 in Beloit, Wisconsin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis LeRoy Stafford and Cloie Barto Stafford; his brother, John E. Stafford; sisters, Carol Jean Bryden and Barbara L. King; and his son, Ricky Jay Stafford.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Vicki Lynn Clark and Mary Beth Coulthard; and four grandchildren.

He had a variety of occupations starting as a gas station manager at age 15. Mr. Stafford worked in the aerospace industries as a scheduler, production control manager, estimator and chief negotiator. While in the mobile home business, he was the purchasing agent and spent time in Hawaii managing the construction of mobile homes.

He was very proud of his parimutuel license from the California Horse Racing Board and worked at the Santa Anita Race Track, while also working for Leo Fender as the purchasing agent. Mr. Stafford loved to talk about his time working as a groundskeeper at a pet cemetery.

During the late 1960s, he moved to Pomona, California where he married and adopted his two step-children, Vicki and Ricky. In the early 1980s, while working in Santa Ana, he met and married his wife, Barbara. They semi-retired at Lake Anna in 2003.

He worked as a carpenter, and assisted in the building of boat houses and boat docks. Mr. Stafford loved fast cars, trains, planes, boats and playing cards. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 21 at Woodward Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published in Central Virginian on June 20, 2019