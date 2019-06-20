Billie Cool, 81, of Mineral, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2019. He was born in Monterville, West Virginia and was one of 12 children to the late Rosetta and Bazel Cool.

Billie was preceded in death by his father, Bazel; mother, Rosetta; sisters, Mary Phyllis Cool and Kathy Lowe; and brothers, Jim, Jerry, Tom, Johnny, Charles and Bob Cool.

He is survived by his wife, Celestine Cool; sons, Michael and Steven (Maria) Cool; grandchildren, Conner, Thomas and Ashley; and brothers, Eddy (Janice), Dickie (Marjean) and Eugene (Peggy) Cool.

Billie served 22 years in the U. S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam in 1968. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Comsat in Washington D. C. and Lockheed Martin as a consultant in satellite engineering.

His greatest joys were fishing, hunting, learning new database coding and taking care of his home and garden. He enjoyed being with family and had a great sense of humor, especially about Groundhog's Day.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on June 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Woodward Funeral Home, 200 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. A funeral service will be offered on June 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper, VA 22701.

As a remembrance to Billie, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude's Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Hwy, Mineral, VA 23117, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

