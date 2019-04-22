Home

Boyd David Wolfe

Boyd David Wolfe Obituary
Boyd David Wolfe, 61, of Mineral, passed away April 22, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; three children, Maria (Nathan), Robert (Heather) and Samuel; six grandchildren, Damien, Natalie, Brandy, Kaitlyn, Amelia and Olivia; and siblings, Jenkins, Raymond, Dorsey, Debra and Evie. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Lee.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on April 28 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 15405 Cross County Rd., Mineral, VA 23117.
An online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 25, 2019
