Boyd David Wolfe, 61, of Mineral, passed away April 22, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; three children, Maria (Nathan), Robert (Heather) and Samuel; six grandchildren, Damien, Natalie, Brandy, Kaitlyn, Amelia and Olivia; and siblings, Jenkins, Raymond, Dorsey, Debra and Evie. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Lee.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on April 28 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 15405 Cross County Rd., Mineral, VA 23117.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 25, 2019