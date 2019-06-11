Catherine Eugenia Lucas went to her eternal rest on June 4, 2019 at the Louisa Health and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness. Born on April 12, 1925, she was a kind, loving and devoted cousin.

She is preceded in death by her mother, the late Hannah Lucas.

Catherine leaves to cherish her memory seven first cousins: Connie Jones (Vincent), of Louisa, Marjorie Lucas, of Mineral, Claudette Simpson, of Laurel, Md., Ledra Dildy, of Beltsville, Md., Lottie Wasson, of Columbus, Ohio, Eleanor Matthews, of Palm Beach, Fla., and David Lucas (Eloise), of Detroit, Mich.; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.

She joined Bethel Baptist Church at an early age and remained a member there until the doors of the church closed.

Catherine received her early education from Louisa Training School. Later, she relocated to Alexandria, and then to Washington, D.C., where she was employed at the Pentagon, working for the Department of the Army for 35 years.

Catherine retired and returned to Louisa, where she joined First Baptist Church. She served faithfully and diligently on the Senior and Mary Gordon West choirs, and the Missionary and Pulpit Aide ministries until her health began to fail.

A graveside service will be held at noon on June 12 at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Bibbs Store Rd., Louisa, VA 23093, with Rev. Bruce Jones officiating.

D. D. Watson, Louisa, is handling the arrangements.

D. D. Watson, Louisa, is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at ddwatsonmortician.com. Published in Central Virginian on June 13, 2019