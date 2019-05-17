|
|
Miss Charlotte B. Haden, 67, of Louisa, died January 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred Davis and Rachel Cole Wingfield Haden.
She was predeceased by a brother, Willard Haden.
She is survived by her husband, William A. Smith; a sister, Kitty Dean; a brother, Warren Haden; and special friends, Emma Jane Goodman, Roy Luck and Molly T. Seay.
Charlotte enjoyed genealogy, canning and different types of handwork, especially cross-stitch. She also loved excursions to cemeteries, maintained or neglected, just to check on them.
In her later years, she worked as a healthcare giver, public and private.
Memorials may be made by contributing to http://www.findagrave.com in any number of ways the site has, or clean up a neglected cemetery and consider adding it to Find A Grave.
Published in Central Virginian on May 16, 2019