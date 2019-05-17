Home

Charlotte B Haden Obituary
Miss Charlotte B. Haden, 67, of Louisa, died January 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred Davis and Rachel Cole Wingfield Haden.
She was predeceased by a brother, Willard Haden.
She is survived by her husband, William A. Smith; a sister, Kitty Dean; a brother, Warren Haden; and special friends, Emma Jane Goodman, Roy Luck and Molly T. Seay.
Charlotte enjoyed genealogy, canning and different types of handwork, especially cross-stitch. She also loved excursions to cemeteries, maintained or neglected, just to check on them.
In her later years, she worked as a healthcare giver, public and private.
Memorials may be made by contributing to http://www.findagrave.com in any number of ways the site has, or clean up a neglected cemetery and consider adding it to Find A Grave.
Published in Central Virginian on May 16, 2019
