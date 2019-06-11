Chester Meredith Richardson Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Louisa County, passed away at home June 6, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayme Hartley and Chester Meredith Richardson Sr.; sister, Kathleen Richardson Meredith; and brothers, David W. and C. Hartley Richardson.

Meredith is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Frances Dunkum Richardson; children, Chester Meredith Richardson III (Dia), Beth Richardson Rankin (Bubba) and Jennifer Richardson Hughes (Johnny); grandchildren, Jacob, Kerstyn, Aria, Mason, Eric, Kimber, Ashton and Lauren; sister, Janet Richardson Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was a long-time member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Meredith was a member of Metropolitan Lodge No. 11 AF and AM, and Meridian Lodge No. 284 AF and AM, having served as master and treasurer of Meridian Lodge. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, KCCH and an exemplary member of the Guard Unit, who was ready to serve on the Flag Detail.

A memorial service, with Masonic Rites, was held on June 9 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, VA 23227. Published in Central Virginian on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary