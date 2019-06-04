On May 31, 2019, Deacon Cornell A. Gaines Jr., passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home. Born to Annie Pearl and Cornell A. Gaines Sr., on May 24, 1947 in Laurel, Mississippi, Cornell was the eldest of their seven children.

Educated in the Laurel Public School system, Cornell entered into the U.S. Army directly after graduation. A member of the 82nd Airborne Division, Cornell fought in the Vietnam conflict before returning home to continue his education.

With a degree in hand, he entered the workforce primarily working for energy and nuclear power stations.

In 1984, his journey led him to Virginia where he eventually met and married his darling wife, Jean. Though his career took him from state to state, they planted their roots in Mineral and raised their four children with the nurture and admonition of the Lord.

Cornell was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law, Celia W. Coleman.

Deacon Gaines leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years; children, Octavius Gaines (Linda), of Richmond, Lashawn Coleman, of Charlottesville, Shalier Gaines, of Mineral, and Parres Davis (Anthony), of Richmond; grandchildren, Raekwon Drummond, Anastasia Gaines, Acacia Scott, Erick Gaines and Selina Davis; great-grandchild, August Drummond; siblings from his parents, Julia Ashford, Terry Gaines, Danny Gaines, Cecile Sumlin, Cynthia Morris and Dwight Gaines; siblings through marriage, Lionel Wood, Vernon Wood, James Coleman Jr, Mary Coleman, Joslyn Shelton, Charles Coleman, Patrice Jackson and Gerald Coleman; special friends, Mark Almond and Mark Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Deacon Gaines' Home-Going celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on June 7 at the Rising Sun Baptist Church, 6829 Fredericks Hall Rd., Mineral. Burial with military honors will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Mineral.

D. D. Watson, Louisa, is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonmortician.com. Published in Central Virginian on June 6, 2019