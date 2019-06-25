|
|
David Lee Gammon, 78, of Crewe, Va., formerly of Mineral, died suddenly June 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel, of Crewe; his daughter, Theresa Hicks (Michael), of Fife, Va.; granddaughter, Charlotte Hicks, of Fife; his brothers, Dabney (Pun), of Chesterfield, and Kenneth (Preston), of Mineral; and numerous other family and friends.
He was a Philip Morris retiree.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on June 26 at Crewe Cemetery. The family will receive friends June 25 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jennings-McMillian Funeral Home, 200 W. Carolina Ave., Crewe.
Online condolences can be made at www.jennings-mcmillianfuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Virginian on June 27, 2019