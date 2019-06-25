Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings-McMillian Funeral Home - Crewe
200 W Carolina Ave
Crewe, VA 23930
(434) 645-7310
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gammon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Gammon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Lee Gammon Obituary
David Lee Gammon, 78, of Crewe, Va., formerly of Mineral, died suddenly June 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel, of Crewe; his daughter, Theresa Hicks (Michael), of Fife, Va.; granddaughter, Charlotte Hicks, of Fife; his brothers, Dabney (Pun), of Chesterfield, and Kenneth (Preston), of Mineral; and numerous other family and friends.
He was a Philip Morris retiree.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on June 26 at Crewe Cemetery. The family will receive friends June 25 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jennings-McMillian Funeral Home, 200 W. Carolina Ave., Crewe.
Online condolences can be made at www.jennings-mcmillianfuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Virginian on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now