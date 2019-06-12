Home

Deborah Kay Parrish Obituary
Deborah Kay Parrish, 66, of Mineral, passed over on June 11, 2019
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Parrish.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Virginia Kester, of Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Mrs. Parrish came to Virginia to work with the animals at Kings Dominion. After that, she worked for Dr. Philips' veterinary hospital in Ashland. She then attended cosmetology school, and taught cosmetology for two years before moving her business to her home and eventually retiring.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Louisa Food Bank, 147 Resource Lane, Louisa, VA 23093.
Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com.
Published in Central Virginian on June 20, 2019
