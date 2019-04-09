Dolores "Dee" Robichaud, 88, of Mineral, left this world unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. Dee was born in Soldier Pond, Maine to the late Levite Daigle and Lillian (Paradis) Daigle.

Dee was preceded in death by her late husband, Harold Robichaud; and sisters, Teresa Saucier and Lorraine Sladyke.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Riggs; son, Gary Robichaud; and many nieces and nephews from Maine and Conneticut. She was Aunt Tout to them.

Dee and her husband owned and operated a meat market in Bristol, Conn., and later a general store in East Madison, Maine. She moved with her son from Southington, Conn. seven years ago to live with her daughter in Mineral.

She dedicated her life to taking care of her children and loving them unconditionally. She loved to travel. She was an avid swimmer and always had a great tan in the summer. She had great faith. She also had a fabulous sense of humor, and she always "told it like it was." You never knew what she was going to say.

In her golden years, she truly enjoyed being at home as she had a great deal of health issues. Her passtime was TV, especially "General Hospital" and "CNN." She would often say she loved living in her home. It was like being in assisted living.

A mass will be said on May 3 at 9 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Louisa.

She is truly at peace now, but she will be so very missed.

A donation to in her name would honor her memory.