Doris Sharpe Hicks of Bumpass, 91, passed away April 4, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Hicks.
She is survived by her foster son, Wade Mathews, of Emporia; her sister-in-law, Christine Hauser, of Chesterfield; and her devoted nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on April 8, 2019 at South Anna Baptist Church, Mineral. Interment was in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad, 155 Factory Mill Rd., Bumpass, VA 23024
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019