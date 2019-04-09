Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Sharpe Hicks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Sharpe Hicks Obituary
Doris Sharpe Hicks of Bumpass, 91, passed away April 4, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Hicks.
She is survived by her foster son, Wade Mathews, of Emporia; her sister-in-law, Christine Hauser, of Chesterfield; and her devoted nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on April 8, 2019 at South Anna Baptist Church, Mineral. Interment was in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad, 155 Factory Mill Rd., Bumpass, VA 23024
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.