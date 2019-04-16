Florence E. Pace peacefully departed her life on April 11, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Ft. Washington, Md. She was born Jan. 7, 1926, daughter of the late Thomas Monroe and Helen B. Harris.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Pace Sr.; daughter, Carolyn Ann Chambers and her husband, James Chambers; brother, William "Big Bill" B. Harris; and sisters, Louise Burnley and Betty Nelson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, William J. Pace Jr. (Leatrice), of Mineral, Freeman Pace, of Mineral, Shirley Overton (William), of Ft Washington, Md., Bernard Pace, of Goochland, Va. and Frank Pace (Rosa), of Clinton, Md.; devoted granddaughter, Stacie Thurston (Bruce), of Louisa; sisters; Laura Evans, of Richmond, Va., Helen Jones, of Washington, D.C., and Sadie Johnson, of Mineral; brothers-in-law, Lewis Pace (Anna) and Leroy Pace (Maxine), of Goochland; sister-in-law, Edna Athy, of Richmond; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She joined Philippi Church at an early age and was a faithful member. She served as president of the missionary for several years and then as a faithful missionary worker for several years. She worked many jobs, but retired from Louisa Manufacturing Company.

She will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and cheerful words. She would always call others to check on them even when she was not feeling her best.

She loved her children very much and each one she gave her best. When one of them was down and needed special attention, she would go out of her way to give full attention to the one in need. She was referred to often as "Nurse Pace."

She always showed hospitality to all who visited her. Many times, with all seriousness and with a beautiful singing voice, she would sing "May the Work I Done Speak for Me." Those words in that song is what she hoped all of her loved ones will forever remember her by.

God only knows how much we will miss her and how many restless nights that we will have without her in our life. She has always given us her best. Whether it was cooking and giving of her delicious meals or trying to comfort and encourage someone in need. She was a person with a strong heart. We love her and she will truly be missed. Mom, Rest on.

Funeral services were held on April 13 at Philippi Christian Church with Rev. Paul Pace officiating. Interment followed in the churchyard cemetery.

D. D. Watson Mortician Inc., Louisa, handled the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonmortician.com. Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 18, 2019