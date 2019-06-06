Frank Baptist Boxley Jr., 82, of Bumpass, went to be with his heavenly Father on June 4, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Baptist Boxley Sr.; mother, Bertha Andrews Boxley; and half-brother, Hunter Ware Boxley (Dora Gin).

Survivors include his devoted wife of 51 years, Hilda Payne Boxley; children, Frank Baptist Boxley III (Tammy), of Bumpass, and Sharon Boxley Jones (Steve), of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Kathleen, Erin and Thomas Boxley, Alexander "Zander" Pieterse and Zachary and Caleb Jones; and nieces, Alice Goode (Dick), of Mechanicsville, and Jean Johnston (Dan), of Austin, Texas.

He loved his family and his farm. Frank was a devoted member of Little River Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 61 years. He served his community of Louisa County on the board of supervisors for 20 years. Frank was also a retired director for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and a retired rural mail carrier for Bumpass Post Office.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 6 at Woodward Funeral Home, 200 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa, VA 23093.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 7 at Little River Baptist Church, 4959 Buckner Rd., Bumpass, VA 23024. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Little River Baptist Church.

The family also wishes to say a special thank you to his devoted caregivers, Shirley Perkins, Erin Boxley and Daniel Pugh.

Published in Central Virginian on June 13, 2019