Frederick Calvin "Ricky" Deavers, 73, of Gordonsville, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence. Born July 28, 1945 in Newport News, he was the son of the late Harold Franklin Deavers and Frances Cason Deavers.
Ricky is survived by a son, Emmett Deavers, of Barboursville; two daughters, Juanita Riordan and husband Warren "Boo Boo," of Louisa, Sandra McKeown and husband Dan, of Orange; one brother, Ronnie Deavers and wife Jeannette; three sisters, Brenda Deavers, Cheryl Deavers, Pam Deavers; seven grandchildren, Jessica Rigsby, Adrienne Johnson, Olivia Riordan, Zachary Deavers, Sydney Deavers, Duane "Bubba" Rothgeb, Juli-An McGinnis; eight great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Raines, Paisleigh Rothgeb, Chloe Rigsby, Gunnar Rigsby, Adleigh Hall, Tayegan Deavers, Hadleigh Rothgeb, Annistyn McGinnis; and a host of other relatives, as well as friends who were thought of as family.
A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Gordonsville Fire House. Rev. Red Cooper will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Published in Central Virginian on May 30, 2019
