Gela O. Portee passed away peacefully and suddenly on April 14, 2019 at her family home in Louisa. Born April 16, 1924, she was the daughter of Obie Diah and Byrdella Gooch.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Gertie, Anne Ella "Nannie," Jennie Thompson, Ionia Williams, Sallie Spearman and Hattie Sandidge; and brothers, Charlie, Obie and Percy Gooch.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wiley; son, Dorian and daughter-in-law, Linda; granddaughter, Brittany and her mother, Nancy; stepgranddaughters, Stephanie, Beverley and Abby; her adorable great-grandchildren, Jaziah and Avery; and many precious nieces and nephews.

She touched the lives of many, and found Christ at an early age. She devoted her life to her church and family. She was a long-standing member of Union Baptist Church and attended services regularly until commuting from Washington, D.C. became a challenge. In August 2009, she was granted the honor of becoming the mother of the church, to include her recognition as a deaconess.

After moving to Washington, D.C., where she lived with her husband for more than 50 years, Gela retired from a successful career working for the department of commerce. But, due to declining health, which required constant care, they moved to Fairfax, Va. in 2012 to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

Between Fairfax and many trips to her precious farm in Louisa, Gela spent another five years enjoying family care, life and being at the farm. In June of 2018 her health continued to decline and it was her wish to "go home." With the help of caregivers, her son was able to fulfill her wish, and she enjoyed life until her sudden passing.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 20 at Union Baptist Church, 1546 Vawter Corner Rd., Louisa. Interment will follow in the Gooch Family Cemetery.

D. D. Watson Mortician Inc., Louisa, is handling the arrangements.

