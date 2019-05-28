Resources More Obituaries for Hugh Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hugh Blair Wilson

1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Hugh Blair Wilson, beloved, faithful husband of Barbara, left this earth way too soon on May 25, 2019 to join his only son, Firefighter Charles D. Wilson, who died in 2012. Blair was born on June 13, 1959, in Richmond to Hugh and Elleanor Wilson.

Blair was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, husband, dad and papaw. He was one who could fix anything, but he could not fix the cancer which took his life following a 16-year battle.

In 1986, he married Barbara West, and they had two children, Kathryn "Katie" Blair Jones (Brent), of Bumpass, and a son, Charles Dwaine.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Lily Blair and Charley Jane Jones; brothers, Byron (Cindy), of Bumpass, Wendell (Linda), of Mechanicsville, and Clay (Kelley), of Glen Allen; sister, Elleanor Phillips, of Richmond; sister-in-law, Sharon Carpenter (George), of Gloucester; brother-in-law, Terry West, of Louisa; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and firefighter brothers and sisters.

In their nearly 33 years of marriage, Blair and Barbara welcomed several into their home who became "chosen" family, HM3 Donald "Diesel" Embrey (Krystal), stationed in Jacksonville, N.C., Michael Thaw (Sara), of Bumpass, Michael Jarrell (Cynthia), of Maidens, Thomas Runnett, of Mineral, and Lloyd Runnett (Lynne), of Mineral.

Blair graduated Louisa County High School in 1978, and he attended Richmond Technical Center where he took numerous hours of classes in HVAC. He ran his own HVAC company, both part-time and full-time, over the span of 30-odd years in addition to his time spent working in the private sector and the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Blair served the County of Louisa in a volunteer capacity beginning in 1976 as a firefighter and in 1984 received his EMT, and had lead roles in both fire and rescue. In 2012, he accepted a full-time position as a career firefighter/medic for Louisa County Fire EMS, a position he held until his death, having reached the rank of lieutenant.

He was a proud member of The International Association of Firefighters, Local 4779.Blair was a member of Mineral United Methodist Church and had served as a trustee.

He enjoyed mentoring and teaching others his craft. Blair particularly enjoyed his time as an assistant scout master with Boy Scouts of America Troop 3, of Louisa.

He will be greatly missed by all.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on May 30 at Mineral Baptist Life Center. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Mineral Baptist Life Center. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mineral United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 276, Mineral, VA 23117, or The Santa Council of Louisa, P.O. Box 392, Louisa, VA 23093.

