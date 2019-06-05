Home

D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West St
Louisa, VA 23093
(540) 967-1890
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Peach Grove Baptist Church
Louisa, VA
Isabelle Beatrice Walker Obituary
Isabelle Beatrice Walker departed this life on May 31, 2019 at age 68. She was born March 25, 1951 to the late Annie J. Walker and the late William H. Henderson.
Isabelle attended Louisa County Schools and was a member of Peach Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Isabelle was preceded in death by her brother, Emmett I. Walker Jr.; sister, Alice K. Jones; special aunt, Lucy J. Talley; nephew, Emmett I. Walker III (Chucky); and niece, Nancy Walker.
She is survived by daughters, Valarie Lynette Walker, Shenooka Shaniece Walker and Chalethia Dawn Walker; grandchildren, Poncho Leon Bradshaw Jr., Jasmine Mariah Bradshaw and Tayshaunda Shaniece Walker; brother, Thomas E. Walker; sisters, Lucy E. Walker and Mary J. Anderson; long time friend, Percy Poindexter; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
A special thanks to her current caregiver, Deborah Olin, and previous caregiver, Marcella Bullock.
There will be a viewing on June 9 at The Sun Chapel, D. D. Watson Mortician Inc., Louisa from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held June 10 at 11 a.m. at Peach Grove Baptist Church, Louisa.
Published in Central Virginian on June 6, 2019
