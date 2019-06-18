Brother James Edgar Price, 92, of Fluvanna County, was called home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2019 at Henrico Doctors Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Fluvanna County on Jan. 1, 1927 to the late Thomas and Eva Price.

James was baptized at an early age and joined County Line Baptist Church. He loved to sing, and was a faithful choir member for many years. He was also a member of the County Line Male Chorus.

James attended Fluvanna County Public Schools. He worked at the University of Virginia in maintenance for 17 years until his retirement in 1990.

On Dec. 5, 1952, James married the love of his life, Doris Bruce. To this union, one child was born.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Eva Price; and sisters, Eva Timberlake and Nora Price.

James leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Doris Bruce; devoted son, Timothy (Deborah); grandchildren, Jennifer Price, Jessica Jones (Arthur), Jasmine Price and Terrance Price; three great-grandchildren; sister, Mabel Timberlake; sister-in-law, Jane Holland; brothers-in-law, Shirley Bruce (Kathleen) and Horace Bruce (Clara); and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

James was blessed with two special friends, Aaron Betz and Melvin Timberlake, who were always there to assist him when needed.

Funeral services were held on June 15 at County Line Baptist Church, with the Reverend Tolliver officiating. Interment followed in the County Line Baptist Church Cemetery.

D. D. Watson, Louisa, handled the arrangements.

Published in Central Virginian on June 20, 2019