James "Jimmy" Elam Roberts III, 59, of Bumpass, left us for heaven April 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Roberts Jr.; and granddaughter, Margaret Ellen Gravitt.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Debra "Debbie" K. Roberts, of Bumpass; mother, Betty C. Roberts, of Fort Myers, Fla.; daughter, Amanda S. Roberts (AJ), of Bumpass; stepsons, Jesse W. Lambert, of Virginia, Matthew J. Lambert, of Pennsylvania and Brandon L. Lambert (Andrea), of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Tyler, Anthony, Haleigh, Zane, Grayson and Brynlee; sister, Elizabeth R. Puentes and husband, Carlos, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and nephew, Cappy Puentes, of Fort Myers, Fla.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on April 13 at 11 a.m. at Central Virginia Assembly of God, Mineral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jimmy's name to: Central Virginia Assembly of God, 5052 Cross County Road, Mineral, VA 23117.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019