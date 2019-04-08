Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Virginia Assembly of God
Mineral, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Elam "Jimmy" Roberts III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Elam "Jimmy" Roberts III Obituary
James "Jimmy" Elam Roberts III, 59, of Bumpass, left us for heaven April 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Roberts Jr.; and granddaughter, Margaret Ellen Gravitt.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Debra "Debbie" K. Roberts, of Bumpass; mother, Betty C. Roberts, of Fort Myers, Fla.; daughter, Amanda S. Roberts (AJ), of Bumpass; stepsons, Jesse W. Lambert, of Virginia, Matthew J. Lambert, of Pennsylvania and Brandon L. Lambert (Andrea), of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Tyler, Anthony, Haleigh, Zane, Grayson and Brynlee; sister, Elizabeth R. Puentes and husband, Carlos, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and nephew, Cappy Puentes, of Fort Myers, Fla.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on April 13 at 11 a.m. at Central Virginia Assembly of God, Mineral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jimmy's name to: Central Virginia Assembly of God, 5052 Cross County Road, Mineral, VA 23117.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.