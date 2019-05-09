James Meredith Tulloh Jr., of China Grove, N. C., passed away May 5, 2019 at The Living Center in Concord, N. C. He was born Aug. 6, 1945.

A native of Charlottesville, he was the son of the late James Tulloh Sr. and Ollie Mae Smith Tulloh, and husband to the late Elizabeth Ann Trobaugh Tulloh.

Jim loved The Miller School of Albemarle from which he graduated. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Jim was a member of Genesis Baptist Church in China Grove.

A reception will be held at 1 p.m. at Genesis Baptist Church on May 11. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m.

Jim's graveside service will be held in Louisa at a later date.

Caregiver Judy Grice wishes to express her sincere appreciation to the staff at The Living Center for their loving and compassionate care of Jim along with his friend Raymond Condrey and other wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care, 705 Griffith Street, Davidson, NC 28036, or Genesis Baptist Church, 9710 Old Concord Road, China Grove, NC 28023.