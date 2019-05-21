|
|
James Rondell Timberlake entered into eternal rest on May 12, 2019. James was born on Feb. 11, 1977 to Julia Mitchell Timberlake and Jewel Timberlake.
He was a native of Louisa County, attended Louisa schools and graduated from Charlottesville High School. He went on to attend Norfolk State for one year, and joined the Navy for a short time. He worked as a construction laborer.
James is preceded in death by his father, Jewel Timberlake; grandfathers, Floyd Mitchell and James Allen Timberlake; aunt, Betty Jean Timberlake Nelson; and uncles, Clyde Mitchell and Maurice Timberlake.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Julia Timberlake; sister, Giselle Timberlake; brother, Jermaine Timberlake; nephews, John Ragland and Schylar Minor; niece, Rachel Timberlake; great-nephew, Jaylen Ragland; grandmothers, Mable Timberlake and Frances Mitchell; uncle, Floyd Mitchell Jr. and his wife, Brenda; great-uncle, James Price and his wife, Doris; aunts, Janet Timberlake and Henrietta Preasha; special friend, Julianne Dursch; and a host of loving relatives and friends.
James joined County Line Baptist Church at an early age. He also attended New Life Community Church and Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on May 25 at D. D. Watson Mortician Sun Chapel with Rev. Leroy Mashore officiating.
Published in Central Virginian on May 23, 2019