Janis K. Meeks, 88, of Louisa, passed away May 16, 2019.
Mrs. Meeks was a member of Mineral Baptist Church and the Belmont Women's Red Hats.
Survivors include her children, Randy T. Meeks (Donna), Terry L. Meeks (Susan) and Leland C. Meeks Jr. (Jan); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley McDonald (David) and Larry P. Reed (Suzanne).
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Reed; and her husband, Leland Charles Meeks.
Services will be held at a later date at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Arkansas.
Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com.
Published in Central Virginian on May 21, 2019