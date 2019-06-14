Jean Otis Loving Hart, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her home on Elk Creek Road in Mineral.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Garrett Hart Jr., in 1973; and is survived by a son, H. Garrett Hart III (Catherine); a daughter, Emma Katherine Talley (Jerry); four grandchildren, Grace Roto (Michael); Taylor Hart Olenych (Perry); Sunnie Wright and Nathan Wright (Jill); and four great-grandchildren, Sam, Ivy, Dusty and Drex.

Mrs. Hart was born on May 17, 1930, to James Otis and Lily Belle Loving of Louisa.

She attended Louisa County schools, graduated from LCHS in 1947, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Longwood College (now Longwood University). She went on to teach in Fluvanna and Louisa counties, chairing the Social Studies department at Louisa County High School from 1973 until her retirement in 1994.

As a high school teacher, Mrs. Hart established a remarkable connection with her students. She was affectionately known as "Momma Hart" to both them and their parents. Jean enthusiastically exposed hundreds of U.S. Government students to the complexities of local, state and federal government and politics. She shared her love of history, government and politics by arranging many field trips to Washington, D.C., the Virginia State Capitol and by hosting numerous guest speakers from local and state government. Mrs. Hart was also a masterful English teacher, sharing her expertise in the mechanics of oral and written grammar and composition.

In the community, Jean was a member of the Louisa Baptist Church. She was a president of the League of Women Voters, active in political circles and served as Louisa's representative to the Piedmont Virginia Community College Board in the 1980s. She was instrumental in arranging for PVCC classes to be taught for dual credit at Louisa County High School.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Woodward Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Louisa Education Foundation, 953 Davis Highway, Mineral, VA 23117 or Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 303, North Chesterfield VA 23235.

Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com. Published in Central Virginian on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary