Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA 23093
(540) 967-0085
Jessie Y. Poore

Jessie Y. Poore Obituary
Jessie Y. Poore, 94, of Louisa County, passed away June 6, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Poore was a member of Louisa United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Wayne L. Poore and James Allen Poore; grandchildren, Tonya, Stacey, Amy, Carrie and James; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, DC and Carrie Yowell; her husband, James Allen Poore; and daughter, Paula Harris.
There will be a gathering for family and friends on June 12 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 114 Jefferson Hwy., Louisa.
Services will be private.
Published in Central Virginian on June 13, 2019
