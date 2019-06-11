|
|
Jessie Y. Poore, 94, of Louisa County, passed away June 6, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Poore was a member of Louisa United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Wayne L. Poore and James Allen Poore; grandchildren, Tonya, Stacey, Amy, Carrie and James; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, DC and Carrie Yowell; her husband, James Allen Poore; and daughter, Paula Harris.
There will be a gathering for family and friends on June 12 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 114 Jefferson Hwy., Louisa.
Services will be private.Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com.
Published in Central Virginian on June 13, 2019