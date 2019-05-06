John "Baldie" Theodore Holland departed this life on May 3, 2019 at Monroe Nursing Home, Charlottesville, Va. John was born to the late John Broadus and Treatie Holland.

He was preceeded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Charles Holland.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Holland; sons, Keith Quarles (Louisa), Montez Holland (Philadelphia) and David Holland (Louisa); daughters, Kecia Holland (John King), Nydja Holland and Racquel Holland-Smith (Tyrone), all of Philadelphia; stepdaughter, Traci Blount (Crewe); grandchildren, Richard, Ricco, Hank V, Thomas, Basil, Kareema, Kysir, Aniyah, Keith Jr, Oneisha, Daishawn, Arianna, Kaniya, Tiffney and Hayden; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, James Holland (Washington, D.C.), Robert Holland (Sharon) and Clyde Holland, of Louisa; sisters, Betty Burruss (Herman), Susie Scott (Alfonza), Denise Anderson, Patricia Cooper and Crystal Holland, of Louisa, and Sunday Holland and Lisa Washington (Greg), of Richmond.

At an earlier age, he accepted Christ. He attended school in Louisa County. He worked as a mechanic in both Philadelphia and Louisa. He retired from the Metro Train Company.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 9 at Galilee Baptist Church, 3598 Three Notch Road, Kents Store, VA 23084, with Rev. Gilbert Bates, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Holland Family Cemetery.

D. D. Watson Mortician Inc., Louisa, is handling the arrangements.

Published in Central Virginian on May 9, 2019