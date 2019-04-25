Katherine Sarah McCutcheon, world traveler and Lake Anna retiree, passed away on March 26, 2019, at the age of 78. She left this world in the loving grace and presence of family.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Martin and Arletha Knanishu; and dear sister, Carole Knanishu.

She is survived by her devoted husband, William McCutcheon; children, Elizabeth Dillon and Sandra McCutcheon; adoring grandchildren, Keleigh Dillon and William Gillespie; siblings, Sallie Knanishu and Martin Knanishu; and nieces and nephews, Leslie Berg, Martin Olsen, David Olsen and Luke Knanishu.

Katherine was born in Rock Island, Illinois on Aug. 5, 1940. She attended Rock Island High School and Augustana College, in Rock Island. After graduating college, Katherine set off to explore the United States before joining the Central Intelligence Agency in 1964 to travel the world. From Casablanca to Paris, from Ouagadougou to Frankfurt, she deeply loved what the world had to offer and lived an amazingly full life before retiring to become a full-time grandmother.

She will be deeply missed, but always remembered for her mischievous sense of humor, the care and attention she gave to every detail and to everyone fortunate to have known her.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor this summer.