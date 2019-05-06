Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA 23093
(540) 967-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendall Pugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendall Randolph Pugh


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kendall Randolph Pugh Obituary
Kendall Randolph Pugh, 38, passed away unexpectedly April 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born Oct. 12, 1980 in Charlottesville to Bonnie Nicholson and Ed Morris. He was preceded in death by his father.
In addition to his mother, Kendall is survived by his wife, Joyce Mallette Pugh; children, Kadall, Bradley and Sara Pugh; brothers, Chance and James Pugh, and Roger and Wayne Morris; sisters, Jennifer Rodrigues and Anne Morris; his loyal and faithful sidekick, Boe; and numerous other relatives.
Kendall was a jack-of-all trades, but his passion was cars. He was a great mechanic and loved racing and spending time with his dog, Boe. He is greatly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held on May 11 at the Betty Queen Center great room, 522 Industrial Dr., Louisa, VA 23093, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Published in Central Virginian on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodward Funeral Home
Download Now