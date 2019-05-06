|
|
Kendall Randolph Pugh, 38, passed away unexpectedly April 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born Oct. 12, 1980 in Charlottesville to Bonnie Nicholson and Ed Morris. He was preceded in death by his father.
In addition to his mother, Kendall is survived by his wife, Joyce Mallette Pugh; children, Kadall, Bradley and Sara Pugh; brothers, Chance and James Pugh, and Roger and Wayne Morris; sisters, Jennifer Rodrigues and Anne Morris; his loyal and faithful sidekick, Boe; and numerous other relatives.
Kendall was a jack-of-all trades, but his passion was cars. He was a great mechanic and loved racing and spending time with his dog, Boe. He is greatly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held on May 11 at the Betty Queen Center great room, 522 Industrial Dr., Louisa, VA 23093, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Published in Central Virginian on May 9, 2019