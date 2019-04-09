Kenneth Baldwin Chappell Jr., 80, of Louisa, died on April 2, 2019. Born Nov. 25, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of Kenneth Baldwin Chappell Sr. and Irone Russell Chappell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Benjamin Reeves Chappell Sr. and John Hanson Chappell; and nephew, Benjamin Reeves Chappell Jr.

Kenneth lived in many military communities across the United States. Upon his father's retirement from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953, he settled in Louisa.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Mrs. Benjamin (Peggy) Chappell, of Richmond, and Mrs. John (Dorothy) Chappell, of Charlottesville; nephews, John Jr., of Norfolk, Va., David and his wife, Joan, of Richmond, and Steve, of Woodbridge, Va.; nieces, Mrs. Thomas (Anne) Starke, of Richmond, and Mrs. Baron (Laura) Arnold, of Charlottesville and their spouses; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Kenneth was a true southern gentleman with a very caring personality. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends in Louisa. Although he battled many health issues over the years, he always kept a positive attitude and never lost his sense of humor.

Special thanks to Rev. Alex Riffee, Harold Vawter, John Plunkett, Tawana Holland, Penny Best and all others of Louisa who helped Kenneth throughout the years. The family is very appreciative of their kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. James Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1216, Louisa, VA 23093.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Kenneth's life on May 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. James Episcopal, Louisa. Interment will be private. Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary