1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers In the comfort of the home he built in Keswick, Va., surrounded by his devoted wife of 64 years and his loving children and grandchildren, Kenneth Brown Mitchell, 89, the youngest of four children born to the late Gordon L. Sr. and Cora L. Quarles Mitchell, peacefully went to join his Heavenly Father, his parents and three siblings on May 1, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1930 in his parent's home in Keswick, which still remains on his residential property, and is occupied by his youngest daughter and her family. His eldest daughter and her family live on the same property, and all of the grandchildren have been able to run the path to their grandparents' house since they were toddlers. Love of God and family were, and always was, the central emphasis of Kenneth Mitchell's life, and he instilled this in his family.

After attending Keswick Elementary School, he graduated from Albemarle Training School in 1948. Raised with a strong Christian foundation, he was baptized in 1939 at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church in Gordonsville, where he remained a faithful member until his death. He joined the trustee board in 1954, helped to build the current edifice and was highly regarded for making his signature punch for the annual revival. In 1955, Kenneth married his high school sweetheart, Bernice Elizabeth Chapman. Two daughters, Colette and Carolyn, were born from this blessed union.

At the age of 20, he was drafted into the United States Army. After completing basic training at Camp Breckinridge, Ky., he was deployed to Korea and served with the 430th Engineers Battalion where he attained the rank of corporal.

Upon completion of his military service, he returned to Keswick and was employed for 10 years with Settle Tire Co. In 1963, he began his cab driving career with Courtesy Cab and later was employed with Yellow Cab Company as the first self-employed, independent African American driver in Charlottesville.

In addition to being a faithful member of Pleasant Plain, Kenneth was a charter member of East Rivanna Voluntary Fire Company, and a member of numerous religious, civic and social organizations. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, traveled extensively and still found time to design and build baskets and birdhouses.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Bernice; two daughters and sons-in-law, Colette and Cecil Thompson, Carolyn and Michael Dillard; four grandchildren, Ryan and Kimberly Thompson, and Alexandra and Kenneth Dillard; paternal niece and nephew, Olivia Elizabeth Mitchell Branch and Gordon L. Mitchell III; and a host of other relatives and friends.

As per the pre-arranged funeral plans made by Kenneth, care has been entrusted to D. D. Watson Mortician Inc., 117 West St., Louisa.

While limited seating is anticipated at the church, the family invites guests to view Kenneth on May 9 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The Homegoing Celebration will be held at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 2564 Lindsay Rd., Gordonsville, on May 10. A viewing will be held at noon and the service is at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of his memory may be sent to Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 484, Gordonsville, VA 22942.

