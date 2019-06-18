|
Kenneth Edward Bullock, 70, of Mineral, passed away June 5, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Rebecca Johnson (Darrick) and Kaylinn Bookard; grandchildren, Monique Bullock, Shacari Bullock, Leilani Bullock and Ezekiel Johnson; step-grandsons, Christopher and Nicholas Setchfield; great-grandchildren, Kaleb McAllister and Kenya McAllister; siblings, John Otis Bullock (Becky), Aubrey Saunders (Pat), Ralph Saunders (Lola) and Arlene Saunders; former spouse, Jolyn Bullock; and friend, Diane Void.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mattie Bullock; siblings, Earl Saunders and Isabell Nettles; great-grandsons, Jace and Isaiah McAllister; and stepdaughter, Carol Setchfield.
A memorial service will be held on July 6 at 11 a.m. at Louisa Baptist Church, 305 E. Main Street.
