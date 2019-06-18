Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA 23093
(540) 967-0085
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisa Baptist Church
305 E. Main Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Edward Bullock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Edward Bullock Obituary
Kenneth Edward Bullock, 70, of Mineral, passed away June 5, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Rebecca Johnson (Darrick) and Kaylinn Bookard; grandchildren, Monique Bullock, Shacari Bullock, Leilani Bullock and Ezekiel Johnson; step-grandsons, Christopher and Nicholas Setchfield; great-grandchildren, Kaleb McAllister and Kenya McAllister; siblings, John Otis Bullock (Becky), Aubrey Saunders (Pat), Ralph Saunders (Lola) and Arlene Saunders; former spouse, Jolyn Bullock; and friend, Diane Void.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mattie Bullock; siblings, Earl Saunders and Isabell Nettles; great-grandsons, Jace and Isaiah McAllister; and stepdaughter, Carol Setchfield.
A memorial service will be held on July 6 at 11 a.m. at Louisa Baptist Church, 305 E. Main Street.
Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com.
Published in Central Virginian on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodward Funeral Home
Download Now