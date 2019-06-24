Larry A. Booth III, 21, of Spotsylvania County, passed away June 17, 2019.

Larry was like a shining star and his smile was the brightest and most comforting thing. He was stubborn and lived to the fullest. He believed no one could stop you from fulfilling your dreams. He will be loved and missed by all of us.

There are no words that can describe the sorrow and loss in our souls. The aching is endless and empty. He will be loved and missed for eternity.

Survivors include his parents, Melissa and Larry Booth II; siblings, Dalton A. Booth and Harley A. Booth; companion, Kayla Jones; daughter, Anastasia Booth; paternal grandparents, Larry and Debra Booth; maternal grandparents, Steve and Barbara Bryant; paternal great-grandmother, Carol Lott; maternal great-grandmother, Maybelle Elizabeth Carter; cousin, Tony Brookeman; best friends, Tyler Winston and Troy Weakley; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members; and too many friends to count.

A service was held on June 22 at Lake Anna Real Estate Group, Spotsylvania.

Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com. Published in Central Virginian on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary