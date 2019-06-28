|
|
Laura Ann Wolfrey, 66, of Gordonsville, died June 26, 2019 at her residence.
Born Jan. 24, 1953 in Gordonsville, she was the daughter of the late John W. Deavers and Mary Ann Mitchell. She was the wife of the late Roger Wolfrey.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Helmick; and a stepbrother, Charles Deavers.
Laura is survived by her son, Randy Wolfrey, and his fiancé, Mandy Richardson, and her children, Sam, Sylvia and Spenser Richardson; grandson, Jase Wolfrey; sisters, Sheila Wells and Janet "Teeny" Novak; brother, Charles Deavers; sisters-in-law, Betty Hunt and Carolyn Heath, and her husband, Bennie; and a host of nieces and nephews including Ray Hunt and wife, Kitty, Corey Deavers, Tammy Deavers and a very special niece, Gloria Sutherland, and her husband, Ernie.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 28 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. A private burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville.
Published in Central Virginian on July 3, 2019