Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA 22942
(540) 832-2111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA 22942
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Wolfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Ann Wolfrey


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Ann Wolfrey Obituary
Laura Ann Wolfrey, 66, of Gordonsville, died June 26, 2019 at her residence.
Born Jan. 24, 1953 in Gordonsville, she was the daughter of the late John W. Deavers and Mary Ann Mitchell. She was the wife of the late Roger Wolfrey.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Helmick; and a stepbrother, Charles Deavers.
Laura is survived by her son, Randy Wolfrey, and his fiancé, Mandy Richardson, and her children, Sam, Sylvia and Spenser Richardson; grandson, Jase Wolfrey; sisters, Sheila Wells and Janet "Teeny" Novak; brother, Charles Deavers; sisters-in-law, Betty Hunt and Carolyn Heath, and her husband, Bennie; and a host of nieces and nephews including Ray Hunt and wife, Kitty, Corey Deavers, Tammy Deavers and a very special niece, Gloria Sutherland, and her husband, Ernie.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 28 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. A private burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville.
Published in Central Virginian on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now