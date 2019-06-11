Resources More Obituaries for Lealand Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lealand Jackson

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lealand Jackson, 87, died on June 4, 2019, while in hospice care at The Sheridan at South Jordan, Utah. He was born on May 13, 1932, in Beaver, Utah, and was the youngest of eight children.

Lealand is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carma Varley Jackson; children, Cheryl (Dennis) McCleary, Jeanne (Brad) Smeath, Julie (Robbie) Reed, Bill (Jennifer) Jackson and Terri Jackson; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Lealand spent his young life working alongside his siblings on the family dairy farm in Beaver, occasionally finding time to play with his beloved dog, Toby, and buying milkshakes in town with nickels he had saved. His family moved to Lakeview by the time he was nine, and it was at Lincoln High School in Orem where he and four of his closest buddies roamed the halls as the Lakeview Five.

In between water skiing adventures, driving the roads of Provo in his 1936 Ford and miscellaneous hijinks of which legends are made, Lealand found the love of his life, Carma Varley. In fact, you can say they made beautiful music together as they both played in the high school band, Lealand on trumpet and Carma on the clarinet.

After marrying Carma in 1953, Lealand enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War. He and Carma worked hard while raising a family, moving from Utah to Oregon and eventually settling in Louisa, where they lived for 48 years. Driven by his work ethic and his innate ability to fix anything, he ran his own successful painting business, restored a 1936 Ford, invented the sport of lawn-surfing (which involved dragging a wooden board covered with squealing grandchildren behind a riding lawn mower), and perfected his Sunday morning breakfast ritual, complete with his special cheese eggs and bacon. Lee loved making people laugh. He had a joke for every occasion and enjoyed teasing the grandkids.

Lealand and Carma returned to Utah in 2018, residing at The Sheridan at South Jordan, a senior care facility.

The family wishes to extend their love and appreciation to the caring, supportive staff of The Sheridan at South Jordan and to Berg Mortuary.

A graveside service was held on June 7 at Provo City Cemetary, in Utah. Published in Central Virginian on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries