Lewis A. Coleman Jr., 64, of Mineral, entered into God's throne room on April 6, 2019. He was born Nov. 10, 1954 to Frances and Lewis Coleman Sr.

Lewis, the most devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife, Carmen; sons, Bobby and Lewis; daughters, Tinikia and Stephanie; daughters-in-law, Lizi and Amanda; grandson, Alisander; and his faithful dog, Chino.

Upon graduation from Louisa County High School, Lewis joined the Army to serve his country, which took him out to Colorado. After leaving the military, and after a few years in college, he met the love of his life, the woman who would stand beside him through thick and thin, Carmen.

Feeling compelled to raise their family back home in Virginia, they loaded their family into a van and made the long, arduous journey across the country. Once back in Virginia, Lewis faithfully and tirelessly supported his family by making a four-hour roundtrip journey (without traffic) to Alexandria Renew for 28 years.

Lewis had the natural talent and personality to make friends no matter the situation, and his giggles were infectious to those around him. A man of many words and stories, some factual and others not so factual, that would draw out lackluster conclusions. A man of true integrity, never giving a cripple crab a crutch under any circumstances, regardless of the fact that no one has any idea of what that saying means. A man with the simple tastes of camouflage shorts and a hoodie, sans shirt; overpriced, yet drastically reduced watches; stockpiling dozens of remote control aircraft and models over the years, but never building or flying them; and collecting enough instruments for 10 bands, but never playing more than one every few years.

Lewis was truly a great man whose impact will forever be felt by the family that loves him dearly and knows that they will see each other again. He was a selfless man whose passing has left a hole that only he can fill. His ability to love, sacrifice, provide, support and forgive will forever be lessons to all he knew. Lewis' only regret is that he will not know what was in the Mueller report; but, don't worry Pops, we'll let you know when we get there.

A Celebration of Life service will occur at 10 a.m. on April 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg.

A Celebration of Life service will occur at 10 a.m. on April 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg.

Donations can be made to The Human Fund, "Money for People."