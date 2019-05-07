|
Lucie Mae Davis Haynie was born and raised in Louisa. She peacefully passed away in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 3, 2019, at the age of 89, surrounded by family.
Lucie is survived by her children Valerie Haynie Roberts (Joe), of Louisa, Deawn Haynie and Randall Haynie.
She was the grandmother of Sheena Roberts and Rafique Cornwell, and the great-grandmother of Brandon Jimmerson Jr., all of Philadelphia.
A viewing was held in Philadelphia on May 7, at Wood Funeral Home, 5537 W. Girard Ave., Philaelphia, Penn.
Services will be held on May 11 at Bright Hope Baptist Church, 9833 Poindexter Rd., Louisa, VA 23093. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Homegoing service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Bright Hope Baptist Church cemetery.
Satchell's Funeral Home, 118 E. Church St., Orange, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Virginian on May 9, 2019