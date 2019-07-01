Marie Morris Harris, 100, was granted her angel wings on June 24, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by loving family and friends who Marie touched in some small way. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Louisa.

Marie was born on Jan. 29, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Willard and Zelma Morris.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harris, the love of her life; brothers, Herman, Stanley, Clyde, Arville, Otis and Conrad; and sisters, Cleve, Violet, Francis, Lucille, Effie and Lorene.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family including sons, Roger Harris, of New York, Marvin (Delores) Harris, of New York and South Carolina, and James Medlin, of Virginia; daughter, Linda (Jerome) Tyler, of Virginia; grandchildren, Roger Jr., Sheila, Kevin, Jamal, Jazmyn and Diara; great-grandchildren, Roger III, Justin, Brandon, Kevina, Nevaeh, Kyheim and Gabrielle; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, beloved relatives and friends.

Marie was educated in the Louisa County Public School system. She attended the Louisa Training School and High School. She joined Galilee Baptist Church at an early age and was a faithful member until her health failed. She was a member of the flower club, the senior choir and an active participant at church meetings. Marie's hobbies included putting together puzzles, working in her yard, volunteering in the community, decorating and poetry.

Funeral services will be held July 2 at Galilee Baptist Church, 3598 Three Chopt Rd., Kents Store, VA 23084. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

D. D. Watson, Louisa, is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonmortician.com. Published in Central Virginian on July 4, 2019