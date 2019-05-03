On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Meghan Lee Watson, loving daughter and mother, passed away at the age of 29.

She was born on September 18, 1989 in Richmond, Va. to Troy and Donna (Davis) Watson. She grew up in Montpelier, Va. and was a devoted mother to her son, Jacob.

Meghan was preceded in death by her father, Troy Watson; her grandmother, Dorothy Davis; her grandfather, Paul Watson Sr.; her aunts, Nancy Orrock and Lesa Chaffin; and her uncles, Donald Snyder and Mike Watson.

She is survived by her son, Jacob Kemp; her mother, Donna; her stepfather, Clyde T. Lane; her brother, Steven Watson; her grandfather, Ernest F. Davis Sr.; her grandmother, Barbara Coughlin; her uncles, Ernest Davis Jr. and Paul Watson Jr.; her aunt, Faye Larrabee; and many cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bethany Christian Church, 2402 Bethany Church Rd., Bumpass, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Published in Central Virginian on May 9, 2019