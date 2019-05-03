Michael "Pack Rat" James Davis, of Gordonsville, died on April 28, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Mike was born Feb. 11, 1962 in Washington, D.C.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Wayne Weaver.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sarah Shumaker and Kaitlyn Davis; mother, Sandra "Sandy" Weaver; three siblings, Debbie, Donna and "his little brother" Rusty; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, including Aunt Bet and Uncle Bud Newell.

We wish to send a special thanks to Dr. William Grosh at UVA Cancer Center, and all the other physicians who worked so hard to help Mike survive for many years.

Mike was a top-notch automobile mechanic and body man (especially Fords). We often laughed and said he had motor oil in his veins. He loved to shoot pool with his brother and their friends, and quite often was the winner.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on May 3 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on May 4 at Zion United Methodist Church in Troy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Deborah Koontz will officiate. Published in Central Virginian on May 9, 2019