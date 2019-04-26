Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacy Funeral Home
6241 Cross County Road
Mineral, VA 23117
(804) 556-3303
Resources
More Obituaries for Monte Monteith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monte Monteith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monte Monteith Obituary
Monte Monteith's Skystone Bluegrass Band is missing their lead singer and guitar player.
Monte Monteith, born in 1940, passed away after a short hospitalization on April 23, 2019.
He learned bluegrass in the mountains of North Carolina as a small child. He loved it and never stopped learning.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie.
The bluegrass community has lost a real practitioner of the art.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Livingston Elementary School cafeteria, 6057 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551, only for the school lunch program.
Published in Central Virginian on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now