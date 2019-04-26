|
Monte Monteith's Skystone Bluegrass Band is missing their lead singer and guitar player.
Monte Monteith, born in 1940, passed away after a short hospitalization on April 23, 2019.
He learned bluegrass in the mountains of North Carolina as a small child. He loved it and never stopped learning.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie.
The bluegrass community has lost a real practitioner of the art.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Livingston Elementary School cafeteria, 6057 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551, only for the school lunch program.
Published in Central Virginian on May 2, 2019