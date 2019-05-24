|
Norman Edmund Dunivan Sr., 80, of Mineral, died May 21, 2019.
Born Oct. 30, 1938 in Louisa County, he was the son of the late Claude and Mildred Dunivan. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Gammon Dunivan.
Mr. Dunivan was a home builder and he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by a daughter, Angela Lewis and husband, James; two sons, Donald Dunivan and wife, Bobbie Jo, and Norman Dunivan Jr. and friend, Sherry, all of Mineral; five brothers, Holmes B., Kenneth, Larry, Jerry and Michael Dunivan; five sisters, Joan Woody, Diane Payne, Joy Mitchell, Sue Pugh and Renee Dunivan; six grandchildren, Thomas Dunivan, Kateland Dunivan, Bridgette Dunivan, Louie Lewis, Courteney Dunivan and Jessica Dunivan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 31 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Mineral.
Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling arrangements.
Published in Central Virginian on May 30, 2019