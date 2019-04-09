|
Otto Swindall, 78, of Mineral, passed away April 4, 2019 at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Mr. Swindall was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va. and a retired after many years of service as a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Mary E. Swindall; children, Darlene Gauther (Paul), Charlen Webster and Walter Beddard (Patty); 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Bobby Swindall (Debbie).
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Swindall; parents, Zearland and Geneva Swindall; and brother Clayton Swindall.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on April 20 at Woodward Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019