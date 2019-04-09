|
Patricia Ann Carter Bruce, 73, of Gordonsville, died April 7, 2019. Born Aug. 16, 1945 in Louisa, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey H. Carter and Florence Bickley Buck.
Mrs. Bruce is survived by her husband, George Early Bruce; daughters, Carol Ann Caldwell Koontz (Mike) and Tina Marie Caldwell Eheart (Boyd); stepdaughter, Megan Bruce Coppage; brothers, Lindsay Carter and Charles "Kelly" Carter (Charlene); grandchildren, Danielle Sargent, Jake Eheart, Tyler Coppage, Ian Coppage and Hunter Koontz; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold Carter; and sisters, Irnell Robertson, Laura Lee Dillon, Shirley Cosner, Nancy Spain and Ada Freeman.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on April 10 at Preddy Funeral Home, Gordonsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 11 at the funeral home's chapel. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor Larry Wingfield will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Louisa or Orange county rescue squads.
Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 11, 2019