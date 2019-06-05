|
Ralph Edward Pleasants, 64, died June 1, 2019 at his home in Holly Grove.
Born Sept. 8, 1954, he was the son of the late E. Ohma Pleasants and E. Estelle Proffitt Pleasants.
He is survived by his sons, Aaron Trimmer (Jeni), of Gilbert, Ariz., and Jesse Pleasants (Jessica), of Richmond; grandchildren, Madison and Devlin Trimmer; sisters, Brenda P. Snead and Nancy P. Franklin (Dana), both of Holly Grove; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on June 7 at Oakland Baptist Church, 2965 Oakland Church Rd., Gum Spring, VA 23065.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ralph's favorite radio station, WNRN, 2250 Old Ivy Road, Suite #2, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or at wnrn.org/ralphp.
Published in Central Virginian on June 6, 2019