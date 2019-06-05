Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA 23093
(540) 967-0085
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Oakland Baptist Church
2965 Oakland Church Rd
Gum Spring, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Pleasants
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Edward Pleasants


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Edward Pleasants Obituary
Ralph Edward Pleasants, 64, died June 1, 2019 at his home in Holly Grove.
Born Sept. 8, 1954, he was the son of the late E. Ohma Pleasants and E. Estelle Proffitt Pleasants.
He is survived by his sons, Aaron Trimmer (Jeni), of Gilbert, Ariz., and Jesse Pleasants (Jessica), of Richmond; grandchildren, Madison and Devlin Trimmer; sisters, Brenda P. Snead and Nancy P. Franklin (Dana), both of Holly Grove; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on June 7 at Oakland Baptist Church, 2965 Oakland Church Rd., Gum Spring, VA 23065.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ralph's favorite radio station, WNRN, 2250 Old Ivy Road, Suite #2, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or at wnrn.org/ralphp.
Visit the online guest book at www.woodwardfuneral.com.
Published in Central Virginian on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodward Funeral Home
Download Now